Costa Coffee Teams Up With Toblerone For 2022's Holiday Menu

While we may be amid pumpkin spice latte season, we are soon approaching the wonder of winter. With the new season comes new holiday-inspired drink flavors. From eggnog to peppermint, many holiday classics will surely make a comeback. However, Costa Coffee is set to make its mark on the season with a surprising new collaboration that is sure to become a fan favorite.

The UK-based Costa Coffee was recently purchased by beverage behemoth Coca-Cola (via Beverage Daily). With over 4,000 Costa Coffee stores already operating worldwide, Coca-Cola recognized the growth potential in the coffee market. It aimed to take the brand into the U.S. market (via Beverage Daily). As coffee consumption has increased over the past few years, now would be a perfect time. However, to hold off competition from market leaders like Starbucks and Dunkin' Donuts, Costa Coffee will have to differentiate itself. And if their newly announced collaboration with Toblerone is a sign of what's to come, they might be on the right path (via Chronicle Live).