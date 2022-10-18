Here's Why Gordon Ramsay Is Giving Free Meals To Kids

While news of record-high inflation has been making headlines since early 2022, Americans aren't the only ones seeing a rise in how much their weekly shops and restaurant bills now cost. The U.K. too has reported a 5.1% spike in groceries — the highest since 2008 — with fresh food, milk, and snacks bearing most of the inflation's brunt (via The Guardian). As people deal with the rising costs of rent, energy, and fuel, and struggle to not live in the deficit each week, families around the world can see inflation's impact and the lingering effects of the pandemic on what food they can afford to put on the table.

According to the World Food Programme, 45 countries face the risk of famine, 858 million people around the world sleep hungry, and 345 million people are struggling with food insecurity. As the rising costs of living indicate a global food crisis, several organizations are implementing policies that can help ease the burden of millions that grapple with malnutrition.

Amidst all this, there are chefs who are doing their part to reduce hunger. In a video posted on Twitter, Gordon Ramsay announced that starting October 17, kids will eat for free at select restaurants under his banner and Ramsay's fans couldn't be more grateful for his initiative.