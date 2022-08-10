Why Gordon Ramsay's Restaurant Empire Is Suffering Big Losses

Gordon Ramsay is just as much a television personality and a social media star as he is a chef. From several successful reality shows to hilarious roasts on Twitter, Ramsay is not averse to being in the spotlight. Lately, however, the quick-witted chef has been making a splash on the internet more so than usual. Harmless TikTok challenges and cheeky digs at Jamie Oliver aside, the celebrity chef has been embroiled in controversy ever since he uploaded a video of him entering a lamb pen and mockingly asking the animals, "I'm going to eat you...which one of you is going in the oven first?" While the "Kitchen Nightmares" star may be able to walk away from this problem, his troubles don't seem to end here.

Gordon Ramsay Restaurant Group, an empire that spans several continents, is reportedly suffering huge losses. According to The Guardian, Ramsay runs or, at least, holds a stake in, 35 restaurants based in the UK, with another 13 eateries spread across the globe which are operated under a licensing agreement with his restaurant group. According to accounts published by the group for the financial year ending August 2021, Ramsay's restaurants have suffered a loss of £6.84 million (roughly $8 million) pre-tax.