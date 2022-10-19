Cat Cora's Cooking Tip For Tender Lobster Every Time

Lobster is an expensive shellfish delicacy that can make any ordinary meal feel special. It's no wonder that people associate lobster with Valentine's Day and romance. Lobster's rich flavor makes it great to eat on its own or mixed with other ingredients for an elevated dish.

For example, celebrity chef Bobby Flay takes a basic brunch to the next level by adding lobster to his eggs benedict (via Food Network). Of course, you can't mention lobster without immediately harkening to images of lobster rolls. Depending on if you're team Connecticut or team Maine, your lobster roll will either be served cold with mayonnaise, Maine style, or served warm with butter, Connecticut style (per Food Network).

Interestingly, there are also a few schools of thought for what is the best way to cook lobster. Luckily, we have more than a few celebrity chefs who can advise us on the best methodology for accomplishing this task. Martha Stewart recommends boiling lobsters, while others prefer the sous-vide method.

In a recent Instagram post, "Iron Chef" star Cat Cora shared her preferred method for cooking delicious lobster.