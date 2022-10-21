What Deion Sanders Eats After A Big Game - Exclusive

Food is the fuel of the body, and no one knows that better than athletes — and there are few athletes more accomplished than Deion Sanders. Sanders is one of the few sports stars who has played in two professional leagues at the same time, even appearing in a Major League Baseball game and a National Football League game on the same day. Now, after years of being a sports analyst, Sanders has returned to the field as head coach at Jackson State University. But he's also gearing up for a guacamole competition with his fiancée and TV personality, Tracey Edmonds, in partnership with Avocados From Mexico.

In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Sanders gave us the details on the guac face-off, and he also discussed his new healthy eating regime that he keeps with Edmonds. "We're getting up there in age. We like to stay healthy and eat healthy and train healthy and live a healthy lifestyle," he said. "Once a week, sometimes, I would cheat, but other than that, I eat clean and healthy."

With all the high-stakes games punctuating his life, we asked Sanders more about what he does for dinner after a big game.