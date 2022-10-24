Fans Told Mashed Who Makes The Best Pumpkin Spice Latte - Exclusive Survey

Can you believe the pumpkin spice latte craze is almost twenty years old? Starbucks first introduced the flavor to Americans back in 2003. Which may make you feel sorry for those times when people didn't know the joys of coffee with a spice blend of cinnamon, allspice, ginger, and nutmeg. While most people in the U.S. understand what it is, Buzzfeed shows that people from other countries may be confused about why you'd like coffee and pumpkin together. However, the only pumpkin in a Starbucks PSL is in the name. It's the spice mix you would use to go in a pumpkin pie — phew! Despite that, there are some recipes out there that opt for the addition of pumpkin puree. However, most people will opt to go to their favorite coffee shop. Mashed asked survey participants, "Who makes the best Pumpkin Spice Latte?" and were given five options.

Coming in at last place with only 5.33% of the vote was McDonald's. Despite being the lowest on the list, Facebook Mickey D's fans said things like, "I think these taste great and are WAY cheaper than other places. Most places charge almost 6 dollars and it's gross and full of syrup", and, "I have had their pumpkin spice latte multiple days is a row now and it is SO GOOD I CANT STOP BUYING IT!!!".