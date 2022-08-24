Panera's Cinnamon Crunch Latte Is Officially Back

Fall is right around the corner, which means the return of cooler weather, cozy sweaters, and of course, fall drinks. The season seems to start earlier and earlier with each passing year. Halloween decor is already on the shelves, and the viral 12-foot Home Depot skeleton has been available — and hard to keep in stock — since July (via SFGate). In addition to holiday decorations, fall drink menus are also becoming available long before the start of the season. The Starbucks PSL will be back before summer ends, Tim Horton's pumpkin items are returning early this year, and Dunkin' recently unveiled a new fall-flavored creamer.

Though primarily known for its soups, sandwiches, and bakery, when compared to other fast-food joints, Panera Bread's menu most falls in line with autumnal staples. It only makes sense for the bakery to join in on the fall drink hype and create specialty beverage items of its own. A cinnamon-heavy addition from last fall, Panera is rereleasing a popular drink this week, much to the delight of fans.