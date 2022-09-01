TikTok Has Some Questions About The PSL Recipe At Starbucks

People may still be lounging in swimming pools and sporting flip-flops on September 1, but for many, the switch to fall happened Tuesday when Starbucks brought the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte back to its menu. People love spending their hard-earned dollars on pumpkin-flavored seasonal foods (more than $600 million in 2018, reports Forbes), but PSL sales take things up a notch.

Since the Pumpkin Spice Latte debuted in 2003, the coffee company has roughly sold nearly 600 million PSLs, with an unexpected catch in this year's release: a 4% increase in price (via CNN). The price hike may not stop people from buying the fall-inspired favorite, but it just might make them extra scrutinous of its flavor.

When the popular coffee chain announced the return of the PSL on Instagram this past Tuesday, the response from Starbucks goers was of unrelenting excitement. Some social media users stated that they already bought theirs that day, claiming the flavor was "delicious," while others left comments like "already want number 2." Among the sea of positive commentary, one user argued the flavor was "too spicy" this year. One or two unfavorable comments are to be expected with a drink this popular, but according to TikTokers, there may be more to take issue with regarding this year's PSL.