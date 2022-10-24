Dairy Queen Just Added 2 New Caramel Desserts To Its Fall Menu

Ah, the flavors of fall — pumpkin, nutmeg, cinnamon, apples, brown sugar, the mystery chemical cocktail that usually makes up pumpkin spice, and of course, you can't forget that unsung fall hero, caramel. What would a Halloween caramel apples recipe be without it? Well, that one's an answerable question, it's just an apple on a stick. Not too appetizing. All the same familiar challenge of eating, none of that sweet, caramel payoff. That rich sweetness under the layer of pecans in a pecan pie? Caramel. Even that pillar of fall flavor pumpkin pie has a caramelly undercurrent.

And 80-year industry veteran Dairy Queen is no dope when it comes to flavor. The ice cream heavyweight already released its classic fall treat the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard back at the end of August, according to Chew Boom, and now it's got another set of fall flavors coming down the pipeline. This time with no small dose of caramel.