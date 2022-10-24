Dairy Queen Just Added 2 New Caramel Desserts To Its Fall Menu
Ah, the flavors of fall — pumpkin, nutmeg, cinnamon, apples, brown sugar, the mystery chemical cocktail that usually makes up pumpkin spice, and of course, you can't forget that unsung fall hero, caramel. What would a Halloween caramel apples recipe be without it? Well, that one's an answerable question, it's just an apple on a stick. Not too appetizing. All the same familiar challenge of eating, none of that sweet, caramel payoff. That rich sweetness under the layer of pecans in a pecan pie? Caramel. Even that pillar of fall flavor pumpkin pie has a caramelly undercurrent.
And 80-year industry veteran Dairy Queen is no dope when it comes to flavor. The ice cream heavyweight already released its classic fall treat the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard back at the end of August, according to Chew Boom, and now it's got another set of fall flavors coming down the pipeline. This time with no small dose of caramel.
Caramelly treats hitting DQ
Dairy Queen is making two mid-fall additions to its seasonal dessert lineup. The chain will be adding two new indulgent options, the Caramel Mocha Chip Shake and the Heath Caramel Brownie Cupfection (via Brand Eating). At participating DQ restaurants, the caffeine lover can give the Caramel Mocha Chip Shake a whirl. The shake is a high-octane combination of mellow fall flavors, blending coffee, caramel, and chocolate cone coating with milk and vanilla soft-serve for a treat that's both coffee and dessert.
The Heath Caramel Brownie Cupfection takes mouth-watering to a whole new level. In what Dairy Queen itself is calling "Cupfection perfection," the Heath Caramel Brownie Cupfection features triple chocolate brownie chunks, crumbled Heath bar toffee pieces, caramel sauce, and a healthy drizzle of hot fudge sauce, all surrounding a generous serving of DQ's famous vanilla soft serve, of course. A Cupfection, a play on the word confection, is essentially a DQ sundae. This multi-topping Cupfection, like the Caramel Mocha Chip Shake, is available at participating locations for a limited time.