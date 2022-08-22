We Finally Know When Dairy Queen's Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Is Returning
While it's hard to bid adieu to the sunshiny paradise that is summer, fall has a certain appeal of its own. There's just something magical about nature's transition from green to red, gold, and orange; the sound of crunching leaves beneath your feet; and buffalo plaid making its grand return. And, of course, fans of all things pumpkin are rewarded for enduring a dearth of their favorite squash for the past nine or so months. Yes, for many, fall is the season of sweet-smelling, ever-polarizing pumpkin spice.
If you are pro-pumpkin spice, you have likely enjoyed the plethora of pumpkin-centric products that have popped up over the past few years. Did you know that Pringles released pumpkin pie spice chips in 2012? The Impulsive Buy said the snack's "moderate" pumpkin flavor was "not loud or harsh, yet neither quiet nor lost" and gave them an overall two thumbs up. In case you've haven't yet tried pumpkin spice Twinkies, Influenster gives them a four-star rating, with fans saying they are the best Twinkies they've ever tasted. Skincare brand Native even releases its pumpkin spice deodorant every fall, and Allure reports that it is such a fan favorite, the company sells "500 sticks per day." That's a lot of pumpkin-sweet armpits.
If you prefer your pumpkin spice drinkable and with a whipped cream topping, though, you can now mark your calendar for the (very soon) re-release of a beloved Dairy Queen treat: the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard.
The Pumpkin Pie Blizzard returns this month
Now that you've completed your happy dance (and you've checked that there were no witnesses), here's the date you've been longing to hear: According to Chew Boom, the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard will be available at a Dairy Queen near you on August 29. Back in July, Mashed predicted the exact date Dairy Queen's Pumpkin Pie Blizzard might return in 2022, and the estimate was right on target. Is there a way to modestly say, "Nailed it?"
If you're not a fan of pumpkin, DQ hasn't forgotten about you. According to Wide Open Eats, Dairy Queen's upcoming fall Blizzard lineup has something to satisfy a myriad of taste buds. With offerings including Salt Toffee Fudge, Reese's Pieces Cookie Dough, Oreo Mocha Fudge, and Choco Dipped Strawberry, opponents of the pumpkin spice movement should have plenty of alternatives.
Pumpkin spice enthusiasts, however, have much to celebrate. So, go grab your pen and update your planner. The last Monday of the month is the day you've been waiting for. Let the countdown begin.