We Finally Know When Dairy Queen's Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Is Returning

While it's hard to bid adieu to the sunshiny paradise that is summer, fall has a certain appeal of its own. There's just something magical about nature's transition from green to red, gold, and orange; the sound of crunching leaves beneath your feet; and buffalo plaid making its grand return. And, of course, fans of all things pumpkin are rewarded for enduring a dearth of their favorite squash for the past nine or so months. Yes, for many, fall is the season of sweet-smelling, ever-polarizing pumpkin spice.

If you are pro-pumpkin spice, you have likely enjoyed the plethora of pumpkin-centric products that have popped up over the past few years. Did you know that Pringles released pumpkin pie spice chips in 2012? The Impulsive Buy said the snack's "moderate" pumpkin flavor was "not loud or harsh, yet neither quiet nor lost" and gave them an overall two thumbs up. In case you've haven't yet tried pumpkin spice Twinkies, Influenster gives them a four-star rating, with fans saying they are the best Twinkies they've ever tasted. Skincare brand Native even releases its pumpkin spice deodorant every fall, and Allure reports that it is such a fan favorite, the company sells "500 sticks per day." That's a lot of pumpkin-sweet armpits.

If you prefer your pumpkin spice drinkable and with a whipped cream topping, though, you can now mark your calendar for the (very soon) re-release of a beloved Dairy Queen treat: the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard.