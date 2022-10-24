Doritos Screamin' Sriracha Flavor Just Made A Spooky Comeback

Doritos are crunchy, salty, and packed full of flavor. The iconic triangle chip debuted its first flavored chip in 1966, but it was not the nacho cheese flavor that is known and loved today. The tortilla chips were dusted with taco seasoning until 1974 when Nacho Cheese Doritos made their debut (per Consumerist). According to Snack History, Doritos, which is owned by Frito-Lay, has been surprising customers with new flavors since 1986, when Cool Ranch Doritos were shared with the masses. Over the years, Doritos has released over 100 different flavors of the chips, with some flavors faring far better than others. Some of the more unique flavors have included Mountain Dew Doritos and Spicy Mustard Doritos.

Depending on where you are in the world, you can experience a variety of different Doritos flavors. In Japan, customers can snack on garlic-flavored Doritos and chips that taste like sesame chicken (via The Travel). The Richest notes that in Europe, Doritos flavors include flame-grilled steak and habanero guacamole. The brand also likes to turn up the heat by offering several spicy chips, including their Flamin'-Hot line of chips (per Doritos). This year, Doritos is bringing back a particular type of chip that brings the sweet heat just in time for Halloween.