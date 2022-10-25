Why Olivia Wilde's Salad Dressing Isn't So Special

What do salad dressing and celebrity breakups have in common? Actress and filmmaker Olivia Wilde. Whether you're into celebrity gossip columns or not, it has been hard to escape the dramatic love triangle between Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Wilde, and Harry Styles that saturated the news surrounding the premiere of Wilde and Styles' new movie, "Don't Worry Darling." Word on the street: Wilde split with fiance and father of her children Sudeikis and took up with her co-star Styles, allegedly, under conflicting timelines. Wilde was served custody papers while speaking before over 4,000 film executives at CinemaCon, so things got messy.

The plot thickened as Wilde and Sudeikis' former nanny allegedly revealed behind-the-scenes details about the breakup in an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail. At the heart of the story was a salad, more specifically, Wilde's "special salad dressing." The nanny recounted an incident where Wilde was purportedly at home making a salad to take over to Styles. Sudeikis allegedly laid under the car to prevent her from leaving. The story goes on, but what is clear is that, among other things, Sudeikis was upset that Wilde shared this special salad dressing with another lover.

Which begs the question: What is in the special salad dressing? Much like gobs of tabloid drama, the reality isn't as juicy as the media makes it out to be.