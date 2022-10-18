Olivia Wilde And Jason Sudeikis' 'Special Salad Dressing' Drama, Explained

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's break up is old news. But recent information sheds light on just how gutted Sudeikis was through the breakup. According to a nanny who used to work for the couple (via the Daily Mail), one particularly bitter pill for the Sudeikis to swallow happened on November 15, 2021. On this day, Wilde prepared a salad for Harry Styles (who was fortunately not in attendance) at their family home. "She has a special salad dressing she makes for us, and she's taken it to have it with [Styles] now," Sudeikis reportedly recounted to the Nanny, per Daily Mail. So "special" was this salad that "[Wilde] took her salad and dressing and left [the kids]."

On Twitter, the salad dressing seems to be drawing more attention than Wilde, Jason, or Sudekis. "I couldn't care less about the Olivia Wilde/Harry Styles/Jason Sudeikis drama but if somebody doesn't give me an ingredient list for the adulterous 'special salad dressing,' I will simply die," one user wrote. Wilde previously shared a recipe for a red wine vinaigrette to Food Network, but it's unknown if it is the same dressing.

Not even the nanny knows what the "special" salad dressing was, and for those dreaming about it, Dreamopedia associates salad dressing with "pleasure, success in love, and satisfaction." Maybe we understand a bit better now (not really).