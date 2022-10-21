Grey Poupon Releases 'Don't Worry Dijon' Jars After The Olivia Wilde Dressing Debacle

The Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, and Jason Sudeikis drama is far from over. In the most recent turn of events, Sudeikis and Wilde's former nanny revealed that the demise of the "Don't Worry Darling" director and the "Ted Lasso" star's relationship may have occurred over a salad dressing. According to the Daily Mail, the nanny revealed that Sudeikis lay under Wilde's car to prevent the actress from delivering her "special" salad dressing to the "One Direction" alum.

While Wilde and Sudeikis have released a joint statement denying the nanny's allegations, this did not stop the "Booksmart" director from personally addressing the salad dressing rumor (via CNN). In an Instagram story, the 38-year-old actor and director posted a page from Nora Ephron's book "Heartburn." While the novel is a fictional account of Ephron's real-life marriage and divorce from her husband, Carl Bernstein, the passage Wilde posted specifically includes a recipe for red wine vinaigrette (via Page Six).

According to the passage, one would only need three ingredients to whip up the dressing: high-quality red wine vinegar, olive oil, and Grey Poupon Dijon mustard. The recipe shared in the passage is wildly similar (no pun intended) to the one Wilde recently shared with the Food Network. In honor of the brand's recent moment in the spotlight, Grey Poupon has decided to release a limited edition batch of Dijon mustard with a punny new name.