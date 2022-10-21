Grey Poupon Releases 'Don't Worry Dijon' Jars After The Olivia Wilde Dressing Debacle
The Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, and Jason Sudeikis drama is far from over. In the most recent turn of events, Sudeikis and Wilde's former nanny revealed that the demise of the "Don't Worry Darling" director and the "Ted Lasso" star's relationship may have occurred over a salad dressing. According to the Daily Mail, the nanny revealed that Sudeikis lay under Wilde's car to prevent the actress from delivering her "special" salad dressing to the "One Direction" alum.
While Wilde and Sudeikis have released a joint statement denying the nanny's allegations, this did not stop the "Booksmart" director from personally addressing the salad dressing rumor (via CNN). In an Instagram story, the 38-year-old actor and director posted a page from Nora Ephron's book "Heartburn." While the novel is a fictional account of Ephron's real-life marriage and divorce from her husband, Carl Bernstein, the passage Wilde posted specifically includes a recipe for red wine vinaigrette (via Page Six).
According to the passage, one would only need three ingredients to whip up the dressing: high-quality red wine vinegar, olive oil, and Grey Poupon Dijon mustard. The recipe shared in the passage is wildly similar (no pun intended) to the one Wilde recently shared with the Food Network. In honor of the brand's recent moment in the spotlight, Grey Poupon has decided to release a limited edition batch of Dijon mustard with a punny new name.
Grey Poupon is releasing 100 jars of Don't Worry Dijon
As if Olivia Wilde needed even more media attention, she's now getting some from Grey Poupon as well. As People reports, the French mustard brand announced it would be releasing 100 jars of "Don't Worry Dijon," a punny play off of Wilde's blockbuster hit "Don't Worry Darling," which hit theaters on September 23.
"You too could win someone over with a dash of Grey Poupon with our limited edition "Don't Worry Dijon" jars," the mustard brand joked on Instagram. Grey Poupon also happens to be the mustard brand Ina Garten swears by.
While one can imagine that the mustard tastes exactly the same as the classic Grey Poupon Dijon, the label looks slightly different, to say the least. The "Don't Worry Dijon" jar is draped with a mini red feather boa, a nod to one of Harry Styles' signature accessories (via Hello Magazine). The back of the jar includes Wilde's dressing recipe, with a catchy slogan at the bottom: "serve over salad, savor with style."
If you manage to get your hands on a jar of "Don't Worry Dijon," you can easily recreate Wilde's now-viral salad dressing recipe. According to Nora Ephron's "Heartburn," all you need to do is "mix 2 tablespoons Grey Poupon mustard with 2 tablespoons good red wine vinegar. Then, whisking constantly with a fork, slowly add 6 tablespoons olive oil until the vinaigrette is thick and creamy" (via Page Six).