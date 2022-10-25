Honest To Goodness Wants To Give You A Trip To Sri Lanka Ahead Of Its New Dairy Creamers Release

Do people fall into a meditative state when you speak? (Because you're so darn peaceful, not because you drone on about Olivia Wilde's salad dressing drama.) Is Om Shanti your middle name? Is your idea of bliss to influence the masses?

If you answered yes to any of those questions, here's your chance to capitalize on those talents. To promote its new coffee creamer flavors, Honest to Goodness has designed a contest to find a "karma koach" with a golden voice. No, you don't have to sing, à la "The Voice." The brand is seeking someone who speaks with a soothing and relatable voice to help create its new Morning Mantra video series.

One person's voice will be deemed both mellow and rich enough to deliver Morning Mantras' meditative message. The owner of that voice will win a year's supply of Honest to Goodness creamer and get to bring a friend to visit one of the locales that inspired its flavors.

Honest to Goodness added a line of dairy creamers in Sri Lankan Cinnamon Brown Sugar and Chantilly Cream, which joined the company's line of plant-based creamers in Madagascan Vanilla Bean and Himalayan Salted Caramel. Now the brand wants send you to one of the places where those tastes began. If you're in the mood for a trip to Sri Lanka, France, Madagascar, or the Himalayas, you'll definitely want to enter this contest.