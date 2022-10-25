Honest To Goodness Wants To Give You A Trip To Sri Lanka Ahead Of Its New Dairy Creamers Release
Do people fall into a meditative state when you speak? (Because you're so darn peaceful, not because you drone on about Olivia Wilde's salad dressing drama.) Is Om Shanti your middle name? Is your idea of bliss to influence the masses?
If you answered yes to any of those questions, here's your chance to capitalize on those talents. To promote its new coffee creamer flavors, Honest to Goodness has designed a contest to find a "karma koach" with a golden voice. No, you don't have to sing, à la "The Voice." The brand is seeking someone who speaks with a soothing and relatable voice to help create its new Morning Mantra video series.
One person's voice will be deemed both mellow and rich enough to deliver Morning Mantras' meditative message. The owner of that voice will win a year's supply of Honest to Goodness creamer and get to bring a friend to visit one of the locales that inspired its flavors.
Honest to Goodness added a line of dairy creamers in Sri Lankan Cinnamon Brown Sugar and Chantilly Cream, which joined the company's line of plant-based creamers in Madagascan Vanilla Bean and Himalayan Salted Caramel. Now the brand wants send you to one of the places where those tastes began. If you're in the mood for a trip to Sri Lanka, France, Madagascar, or the Himalayas, you'll definitely want to enter this contest.
Stirring up good karma
If you say "Namaste" in a voice as smooth as Chantilly Cream, enter the contest by reading and recording two of the three mantras provided on the contest's official website. The mantras are: "In the coffee mug of life, be the creamer. Honest to Goodness it's like karma in your mug"; "To those who say what goes around comes around, we'll drink to that"; and our favorite: "Your inner peace can't be bought, but it can be steamed, frothed, and poured." To be considered to win the prize, you must also submit a voice recording with your own morning mantra.
The contest is part of Honest to Goodness' "Karma in your Mug" campaign. Beginning in 2021, the company's mission as a certified B Corp has been to "thoughtfully source key ingredients from around the world," according to its press release. Its status as a B Corporation means it cares just as much about society and the environment as it does about profits, says Inc. magazine. Shareholders hold the company accountable to give back to the community while gaining financial profit.
To find your own Goodness, look for dairy and non-dairy creamers at Whole Foods, Sprouts, and other natural retailers nationwide. Hurry, because the contest closes at 11:59 p.m. EST on November 1. Winners will be notified by December 1. Good luck.