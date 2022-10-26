How Alex Guarnaschelli Really Feels About Facing Scott Conant Again - Exclusive

If you tune into an episode of "Chopped," there's a good chance you'll catch chefs Alex Guarnaschelli and Scott Conant at the judges' table. The two have been judging the show together for nearly 15 years and have built a lasting friendship along the way. However, you might not have known that Guarnaschelli and Conant have seen that relationship tested by a little friendly competition.

In 2013, the two faced off (along with Amanda Freitag and Marc Murphy) in the judges' round of "Chopped: All-Stars" Season 3. After three rounds and some seriously tough mystery basket ingredients, Conant emerged as the champion (via Food Network). That victory stands supreme, as the two haven't competed against each other in the kitchen since then (unless you count trading jokes).

But a lot can change in a decade. Both of the chefs have continued to build their cooking and Food Network careers, and Guarnaschelli has even been named an Iron Chef. What would happen if the two went head-to-head again? Recently, we caught up with Guarnaschelli at the New York City Wine and Food Festival and asked if a rematch would ever be in the cards. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Guarnaschelli shared her feelings about the prospects and likelihood that you'll ever see her and Conant compete against each other in the kitchen again.