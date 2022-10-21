Alex Guarnaschelli On 20 Years At Her Restaurant, Butter - Exclusive Interview

What's it like to be out here hosting with your longtime friend Scott? You guys are a hoot.

Well, you've got the Hudson River. We've transported half of Rome to come here. We have a wonderful group of sponsors. This is a great cause. It's like a good lasagna — there's a good sauce, good pasta, a little pesto. Maybe like Carmela Soprano, a little layer of basil leaves in there. We've got philanthropy, we've got our platform at Food Network, great sponsors, and it's really fun. And people get wild.

You and Scott go way back. Do you have a favorite or a funniest memory with Scott?

We sat together on the first day of "Chopped," and one of the contestants stood in front of us, and he said, "You know what, guys? I'd chop me." There's something about a competitor expressing what we already felt. There was something that happened there that day for me and Scott.

He's the only judge I knew before the show started; every other judge I met while shooting. So there was this holding each other's pinkies under the table, [thinking], "We're going to get a lot of hate mail, and this show is not going to work." I'm glad we were wrong on every account. Fourteen-and-a-half years later, here we are.

It's been about 10 years since you and Scott Conant competed against each other on "Chopped All-Stars." I know he famously hates competing, but do you think you could ever convince Scott to compete against you in a cooking competition again?

We've had a lot of therapy in 10 years; that's just not where we're at. That's not a measure of anything. That's one plate in a day, so no. But getting him to button his shirts higher and wear different necklaces, now that's something I'm going to work on.

Is this the first time that you're meeting Whoopi Goldberg tonight as well?

I met her on "The View," but I don't think I was quite exposed to her awesomeness [in] schooling everyone on mixing fun with what you're doing with a cause. That's a real hat trick that I admire, and that's what I witnessed today. Any moment where I get to eat too much, drink too much, and learn something from an icon, it's been a pretty good day. I'm going to check the box.

Were you surprised to learn about her love of Italian cuisine and her connection to that culture?

No. She's a smart woman. We know she's smart, so no. Let's face it — Italian food is irresistible. It's like the Daniel Day-Lewis of food. ... You go to the movie, you admire it, you go home.