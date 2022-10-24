The Sweet History Of Alex Guarnaschelli's Friendship With Scott Conant - Exclusive

Alex Guarnaschelli has been a prominent figure in the "Chopped" kitchen since she joined the show 14 years ago. She's judged hundreds of episodes and even competed herself on "Chopped: All Stars." She's no doubt made so many fond memories over the years, including with her longtime friend Scott Conant. In fact, she shared one of her fondest memories with Conant, and no surprise, it happened on the "Chopped" set.

Guarnaschelli told Mashed that Conant was "the only judge I knew before the show started; every other judge I met while shooting." Naturally, the two got close on the set right from the start. "We sat together on the first day of 'Chopped,'" she said. "One of the contestants stood in front of us, and he said, 'You know what, guys? I'd chop me.'" Guarnaschelli laughed, and said the moment of doubt and brutal honesty was a defining moment in their friendship. "There's something about a competitor expressing what we already felt. There was something that happened there that day for me and Scott."

She continued, "There was this holding each other's pinkies under the table, [thinking], 'We're going to get a lot of hate mail, and this show is not going to work.'" There's a definite chance that if "Chopped" had flopped, the shared camaraderie would have made for some good stories to this day — but we don't need to tell you how that story ends. "I'm glad we were wrong on every account," Gaurnaschelli said, adding, "Fourteen-and-a-half years later, here we are."

