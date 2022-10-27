GBBO Fans Are Devastated Over The Custard Week Elimination

The reason to watch cooking competition shows is the unpredictability. Every week there's a chance that a beloved contestant is going to whip up a frightful batch of inedible coffee cake that is supposed to be shaped like a dinosaur on "Bake Off: Extra Slice," but instead looks like a model from a high school health class (via Twitter). There's also the possibility that some mad genius of the culinary arts is going to emerge, and be crowned the "Chef Supreme" and given a scepter and a big chalice from which to drink. Sadly, what more often happens is wonderful cooks get axed and hearts get broken.

One such devastating elimination happened on "Great British Bake Off" during custard week. In fact there was a lot that was loathed about custard week on GBBO. Eater complains that there wasn't enough baking on the baking show. This makes sense, as The Sun reports that the bakers were first told to make custard and post meringue, which doesn't really involve an oven. Then they were given an ice cream technical challenge, which seems like a great set of challenges for a new spin-off, the "Great British Mixing and Cooling Stuff Off," but doesn't truly belong on a "Bake Off."

When these non-baking baking challenges ended up eliminating fan favorite Kevin from the show, many viewers were understandably upset, and vocal about their discontentment.