Why Bake Off: Extra Slice's 'Dino' Cake Left Everyone In Stitches

Fans of "An Extra Slice" were torn between horror and amusement after the show shared a viewer submission. According to The Sun, one grandmother made a dinosaur cake for a relative's birthday, only for the cake to appear "phallic."

Needless to say, Twitter was astounded by this particular cake. Many people could only respond in the form of a GIF, while others mustered up the strength to give the new dinosaur species a name. Still others were in stitches, saying, "Gotta love that grandma!" and "Looks like Grandma was into the cooking sherry." Another woman commented, "Awww bless, it's the thought that counts."

As for the birthday boy's reaction to the cake, it was clarified on Facebook that the dinosaur was for a one-year-old. His mother, who shared the cake with "An Extra Slice," said her mother-in-law made the cake, and despite the internet's wild reactions, her little boy couldn't have cared less. Hey, a cake is a cake, right?