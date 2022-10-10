The Problem GBBO Fans Have With The Show's Challenges

The latest season of the "Great British Baking Show" has ruffled feathers, to say the least. Only four episodes in and we've seen contestants skipping weeks because of illness and people calling out behavior seen as racist. Week three saw no one go home, but there was a double elimination in week four.

If you're thinking that this season has gone off the rails, it's not the first time people have seemed to feel that way. Back in 2018, prior to Season 9, Judge Paul Hollywood told The Guardian, "This year we have gone back to basics on a couple because we were getting a bit over-complicated. We want to encourage the viewers to bake. And it's worked, thus far. Everyone's got the baking bug, at some level." However, many agree that sentiment appears to have been lost in the subsequent years.

During Season 10, The Atlantic lamented that GBBO's technical challenges were once about a baker's skill of mastering an everyday baked good instead of "a meandering tour through Europe's most arcane pastries." This season has seen complex technical challenges including pizza and tacos which many are starting to question – is it still a baking show when the contestants aren't baking?

Fans have taken to social media to express their disdain. One person on Reddit even asked, "Has GBBO jumped the shark?"