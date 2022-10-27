Adam Richman Opens Up About His Last Meal With Anthony Bourdain - Exclusive

When Adam Richman looks back on his memories with his friend and mentor Anthony Bourdain, it's no surprise that the memorable meals they had together easily come to mind. If Bourdain were here today to chat with Richman on "The Meals That Made Me," Richman is certain that one of the dining experiences they would discuss would be "the last meal he and I ate together one on one," Richman told Mashed.

That meal took place at the famous New York City restaurant The Spotted Pig, and it was no doubt one for the books. As Richman described it, "We had the whole top floor to ourselves, and they did a pig face." It wasn't exactly a staple menu item you could get at the storied and now-closed establishment (one with a complicated history and legacy at that, via Eater), but it was a meal that was certainly reflective of Richman and Bourdain's shared love of globally inspired comfort food.

"We both loved runny eggs and crispy pork, and we both loved food from certain regions of Brazil." Richman also recalled "the last time [he] saw" Bourdain in person, and it happened to be over another meal of sorts. "We had drinks in his hotel in Rome," Richman said, having caught up with Bourdain while they were both on the road filming.

For the sake of the podcast, Richman also mentioned a few other meals that truly made Bourdain into the culinary and cultural inspiration that defines his legacy. First and most famous, "The oyster was what set him on his whole journey," said Richman. "Bluefish was what helped get him his first job," he added.

