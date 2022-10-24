This Is The Key To A Great Burger, According To Adam Richman - Exclusive

There's nothing worse than taking a huge first bite into a burger expecting it to be juicy, tasty, and satisfying, only for it to completely disappoint you right off the bat. But for most burger lovers out there, we've all had that experience a time or two. The worst part about it is that a bad burger can be completely avoidable, especially if you're making them yourself.

Famous foodie and burger connoisseur Adam Richman would agree. He spoke exclusively with Mashed at the New York City Wine and Food Festival, where he was asked to judge the festival's annual Burger Bash, a competition between some of the best burger makers in the Big Apple. He insisted that it's really a lot easier than you think to master a good burger — and in fact, not overthinking your sandwich is key. He also shared what he feels is the most important thing to keep in mind when you want some meat that will make your day.

Of course, Richman was sure to note that even the best burger meat can be brought down if the vessel for eating doesn't hold its own. "The bun shouldn't just be a conveyance device for meat to your face," he said, but rather a quality piece of bread that will stand up to and complement whatever burger creation you're craving.