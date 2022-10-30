Twitter Is Loving Lay's Faux Flavor With Skittles

Skittles has been stealing the spotlight with its hilarious YouTube ads and social media activity. And once again, it has earned national media attention following its response to a Tweet by another popular food company — Lay's.

Like Skittles, Lay's has an active presence on the social media platform and stays up to date with popular trends and TV shows, too. So in the spirit of Halloween, the Lay's Twitter account posted a tweet, reading, "This is a trick, but it sure would be a treat if they were real!@Skittles." Attached to the post was a picture of a Lay's chip package, but with Skittles' logo and design. Additionally, the bag was labeled "Rainbow" which is the candy company's most classic flavor variety. Based on the comments left on the post, fans are definitely enthralled with the idea of the product. Some comments include, "Need" and "I'd nom that." However, candy and chip lovers alike went just as wild for Skittles' response.