Skittles' Self-Roast Over A Packaging Fail Is Too Good

Some fast food chains and large food brands are fairly active on social media, and often, they're interacting with one another. And more often than not, these accounts are making fun of one another. For example, Instagram loved it when Wendy's roasted McDonald's. But recently, Skittles took a different route, owning up to its own packaging mistake and roasting its own brand. It's always fun to see this lightheartedness, and Twitter seems to be enjoying it as well.

In the tweet, Skittles posted a photo of mislabeled Skittles-flavored popsicles. The green popsicle is labeled as orange; grape is supposedly the red popsicle; strawberry comes in purple, and green apple is bright orange. The text in the tweet reads, "YOU: SKITTLES bring back lime! YOU, AGAIN: SKITTLES label the flavors correctly! SKITTLES: I can't move mountains people!"

This also references the fact that Skittles brought back its original lime flavor. For a while, the green Skittles were green apple, but fans begged for the return of the lime candies. If having lime Skittles back means a misprint on the popsicles, we'll take it, especially with a bit of humor from the company.