Why Lay's Is Applauding Big Brother's Newest Winner

Fans of CBS show "Big Brother" know the high stakes of the competition. For those unfamiliar with the reality series, the challenge is to essentially maintain your residence in a summer house for as long as possible, without getting voted off by the other contestants (via Inside Survivor). With both real and fake allegiances being made throughout the duration of the season, viewers are constantly kept on their toes to guess who will make it to the next episode. It's like "Survivor," minus the outdoorsy stuff.

Spoiler alert: This season's winner was just announced, and it was none other than Taylor Hale — a 27-year-old personal stylist from West Bloomfield, Michigan. From the beginning, Hale faced a lot of adversity in the house, being targeted by an "all-white alliance" and narrowly avoiding getting evicted several times, per the Los Angeles Times. Nonetheless, Hale persevered and made history by being the show's first Black woman to win the competition. Many were quick to congratulate Hale, including a particular potato chip brand that was especially significant to her journey on the show.