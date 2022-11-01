Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's Holiday Menu Is Here And There's A Lot Of Peppermint
Beverage menu launches seem to jumpstart the changing of seasons. As the warm spices and gourd-forward beverages fade, some people are ready to embrace the holiday season and its refreshing peppermint flavors. Although the PSL can be divisive, the mint flavors that often dominate the winter months can be equally debated. As The Takeout discusses, mint can be that cool and refreshing flavor that helps to wash away the lingering bites from a hearty meal. While that holiday feast might not be paired with Listerine, mint candies, desserts, and even the candy cane have filled a holiday table to both cheers and jeers.
Whether mint and the holidays are rooted in tradition, myth, or just the food industry trying to stock the shelves with new products, it may not matter. Mint, including peppermint, has become a staple in candies, recipes, and many beverages. From that popular red cup that warms the hands or a brew made at home, the holidays are bursting with crisp, bright flavors. Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's holiday menu is ready to celebrate peppermint in every glass.
Peppermint winter has taken over the Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's holiday menu
From snuggling by the fire to a caffeine boost to finish the holiday shopping, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's holiday menu has been revealed for the year. While there are returning favorites, the overall theme focuses on one flavor, peppermint. Whether or not this flavor is traditional, trending, or just a break from all those warm spices, mint is on the menu. From the taste of familiar to a dash of sweetness, these coffees could have people singing holiday cheer loud enough for all to hear.
The peppermint forward offerings include: a new Peppermint Mocha Cream Cold Brew, Peppermint Mocha Latte & Cold Brew Latte, and Peppermint Hot Cocoa. In addition, the coffee and tea retailer added a new Macadamia White Chocolate Latte & Ice Blended drink as well as brought back its Cookie Butter Latte & Ice Blended drink and Winter Dream Tea Latte. As seen in a 2021 Instagram post, Peppermint Mocha and the Winter Dream Tea Latte were popular choices during the holiday season. Only time will tell if a new beverage will overtake the returning favorites.
But, like the pristine snow on a chilly day, these holiday beverages are only available for a limited time. If that burst of peppermint comes with humming some notes of "All I Want for Christmas," it is time to take a sip.