Hooters And Chase Elliot Just Launched A Virtual Chicken Tender Restaurant

Have you noticed more restaurant options while scrolling through food delivery apps? Although you might not realize it, some of these restaurants could be virtual food brands without a dine-in location. There are a few reasons why virtual food brands have grown in popularity, and even well-established chains are hopping on this trend. For example, GrubHub and "MasterChef" have teamed up on a virtual restaurant that serves dishes from contestants, and Wendy's opened up an online restaurant in the Metaverse.

The latest announcement comes from Hooters, but this isn't the chain's first foray into the virtual restaurant industry. According to Nation's Restaurant News, Hooters was rolling out virtual brands even before the COVID-19 pandemic, and worked with UberEats to create Hootie's Burger Bar. Other virtual restaurants owned by Hooters include Hootie's Bait & Tackle, which is seafood focused, and Hootie's Chicken Tenders.

Now, Hooters is partnering with NASCAR racer Chase Elliot to debut a virtual restaurant that offers even more chicken tenders (per Business Wire).