Investigation Says Dollar General May Be Overcharging Customers

At Dollar General, you're promised incredibly low savings on everyday items, from name-brand to generic products. But how sure can you be that you're actually getting those low savings? What if it turned out that you're actually being overcharged every time you visit your local Dollar General?

According to a recent report from FOX Business, several Dollar General locations in Southwest Ohio underwent an audit inspection that revealed an incredible discrepancy between prices listed on store shelves and what customers were actually being charged. Coffee creamer, for example, had a shelf price of $2.00, but customers were charged $4.35. Chicken strips were listed at $7.95, but customers would pay $10.75. In fact, the Butler County Auditor's Office discovered that these Dollar General stores had "double figure error rates" of up to 88% — well beyond the allowed 2% error rate of price-checking tests.

Notably, it wasn't just the Auditor's Office that took notice of what could be a mass fleecing scheme. As The Columbus Dispatch reports, the Ohio Attorney General's office was notified of the deceptive pricing tactics in Dollar Generals across Ohio. In response, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has opened a lawsuit against the company.

But what does Dollar General have to say about all of this? Could it be that this was just an isolated incident?