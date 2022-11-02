Aldi's Thanksgiving Price Rewind Is Taking Us Back To 2019

If you're planning to host friends and family for Thanksgiving dinner this year, there's a good chance that you may be preparing the turkey. For those who are new to roasting a turkey, there's good news – the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line is back to walk you through making the perfect main course. But there's also bad news when it comes to the main Thanksgiving dish. This year, Thanksgiving turkey prices are soaring, and it's not just due to inflation. There are other factors, like the avian bird flu, which are also driving up turkey costs.

But luckily, even if you have to shell out a little more for turkey this year, you can save on other ingredients. In a press release, Aldi announced that stores will have a Thanksgiving Price Rewind. Wondering exactly what this means? Some of Aldi's holiday goods and key ingredients for a classic Thanksgiving dinner will match prices from 2019, and the chain says that this may equal up to a 30% discount on some items.