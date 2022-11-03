GBBO's Kevin Shared A Heartwarming Tribute To This Week's Eliminated Contestant

There are a few words that generally describe the way cooking competition shows work. The term "cutthroat" comes to mind when considering the general behavior of the contestants. "Relentless" and "vicious" are also high on the list of adjectives. These shows tend to bring out the worst in people, as evidenced by the insults that come out of TV food competitions. The environment on these shows is brutal and intended to put people under pressure. That's why "The Great British Bake Off," aka "The Great British Baking Show," is so unique.

Though "GBBO" is a competition, it doesn't pit participants against one another in the same way as other contests. Each person in "GBBO" is left largely to do their own thing, and the people aren't given the opportunity to do much in the way of undermining or sabotaging the efforts of anyone else, as this YouTube mashup shows frequently happens on "Hell's Kitchen." Instead, inside the tent is a land devoted to cooperation and support. Friendships regularly arise on "GBBO," and it's not uncommon to see alums appearing on one another's Twitter feed.

One of the other things that is unique about "GBBO" is how loving and kind eliminated contestants can be to those who end up getting the axe. One such example is the notoriously considerate Kevin, who couldn't have been nicer about one of his fellow contestants who was cut from the show.