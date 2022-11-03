Avocados So Cheap Now Due To A 'Perfect Storm' Of Many Events

Grocery shopping is a very doom-and-gloom sort of game right now. Egg prices? Higher. Turkey prices? Higher. Milk, cheese, and beef? Spoiler alert — the price of every one of 'em (and more) is higher, thanks to the worst inflation in over 40 years.

Finally, though, shoppers are about to see a little bit of relief in one beloved item, as avocado prices are dropping by a significant margin. Avocados haven't always been immune to the inflation crisis, however. In fact, according to CNN Business, in-store prices are down 2.6% from a year ago, which is a marked change from the previous year's enormous 31% price hike!

This news is quite a relief for cash-strapped consumers, especially those who want to eat a relatively healthy diet. Avocados, a known superfood, actually help reduce heart-unhealthy cholesterol levels, known as LDL cholesterol, according to Harvard Health Publishing. Such a ray of sunshine is likely much needed right now, as more and more consumers are eating out at cheap fast food restaurants like McDonald's, thanks to rising prices at many other, somewhat healthier food establishments.