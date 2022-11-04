How Binging With Babish's Andrew Rea Leveled Up His Cooking - Exclusive Interview

You have continued running even though your 30 days are technically up — do you intend to do that indefinitely?

I like a good mix of exercise. I'm definitely not going to be doing the challenge for the rest of my life. Two [or] three times a week as my cardio routine, I'm working a run in there instead of hopping on the bike. I've made it part of my gym and self-care routine, and it is amongst the most challenging exercises that I do on a day-to-day basis.

Again, I was never a runner. I was on a track team because I had to be on a school sports team of some kind in middle school. I lost every event, and I was a benchwarmer on track, which is hard to do. Running has never ever been something I'm good at or something that's even in the forefront of my mind or something that I want to do. But now it's something that without even thinking about it, I enjoy doing, because it's got this whole new facet to it that other exercise doesn't have.

If someone's reading this and they're thinking, "That sounds so great; I'd love to do this. I'd love to start running," what are some of the top tips or advice that you would give them?

Start slow. The challenge starts pretty easy, but start with exactly where you feel your limit is, because if you push too hard on the first day, you're going to be real sore on the third day, and you're not going to want to do it anymore. It's the going-back-to-the-gym curse where you're like, "I'm so strong. I can do this," and two days later you want to die. Go easy.

Remember that it gets easier after about 10 minutes. When you're starting out running, your whole body for the first 10 minutes is screaming at you, "Stop. I hate this. You can't do this. You're no good at this. You're tired already. You haven't even gone half a mile. Go home. It's warmer there. It's nice. You have all your things there. You don't have to be out here."

Your whole body is screaming that at you, but after 10 minutes it realizes, "Oh, I can do this." It's very difficult upfront. Power through; keep going.

I sometimes was running with my eyes closed — which is super inadvisable — to try and concentrate and get in one of these flow states. Keep your eyes open, and in terms of getting into the flow states, try to focus on everything that your body's telling you. It might be good things; it might be bad things; it might be "This part hurts, this part is feeling good and limber, this part's getting hot" ...

Listen to what your body's telling you. Tune in and care about what your body's telling you. Before you know it, you're going to be focusing on the present moment because that's where the present moment lies. Try to remain as present as you can by paying attention to what's happening right now, not thinking about what's about to happen, not thinking about what just happened, but what's happening right now.