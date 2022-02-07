Alex Guarnaschelli Shares Super Relatable 'Self-Care' Meme

Being a chef is hard work, but being a celebrity chef must be even more challenging. Not only do stars like Alex Guarnaschelli have to spend hours cooking, but they also have to do it in front of cameras, in a competitive setting, and endure long days of filming. When Guarnaschelli isn't starring in her show "Alex vs America" or working as a judge on "Chopped," she has to manage her restaurant, Butter. The busy chef is also the mom to a teenager, and all of this makes her life sound pretty exhilarating, but also quite exhausting.

This is why it's no surprise that a self-care meme to her Instagram page has fans relating big time. The star posted a meme that shows a still from the movie "Edward Scissorhands." In the image, Edward, played by Johnny Depp, has his wild hair pulled away from his face with a giant purple clip, and he has a mask smeared on his face. The text on the meme reads "me on self-care nights treating myself the way I deserve." Guarnaschelli posted the meme with the caption, "I take care of myself in spurts. Sometimes I overdo it too," followed by the crying laughing emoji.