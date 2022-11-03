Emma Chamberlain Thinks A Really Good Cup Of Coffee Should Take You On A Journey

Social media influence Emma Chamberlain appeared on the November 3 episode of "Hot Ones," a segment run by First We Feast host Sean Evans. In the episode, Chamberlain and Evans touched on everything from interior design to hosting last year's Met Gala (via YouTube). However, it was a given that one of Evans' first questions revolved around the influencer's favorite drink.

Evans asked, "So in the same way that I'm inextricably linked to wings, you are connected to coffee, which you have been slurping down in prolific quantities since you first started making YouTube videos. In layman's terms, what is the difference between like a gas station, one dollar cup of coffee and then the five dollar cup you get at some thirdwave coffee cafe?"

And considering her trusted coffee expertise, Chamberlain's response did not disappoint. She likened a good cup of coffee to a journey, stating that "you want to go back and have more," versus a coffee from a gas station that is merely "a suggestion of a coffee flavor." With her company's values – such as making "coffee with a conscience" and "every bean counts" — it's no doubt that Chamberlain appreciates meaningful, flavorful coffee. Perhaps you may now find yourself in search of such a cup of joe.