Why Emma Chamberlain Just Teamed Up With A Coffee Creamer Company

Though Emma Chamberlain's rise to fame may have been through her YouTube channel, her coffee business, Chamberlain Coffee has certainly seen success in recent years. Founded in 2019 (via PR Newswire), Chamberlain Coffee has grown from the influencer's "passion project" to a company with 485,000 followers on Instagram. The social media star's brand has even become available on the on-demand delivery service app, Gopuff.

However, going back to Chamberlain Coffee's early days, Chamberlain noted that she had a very particular way of preparing her signature cold brew. In a YouTube video published in December 2019, Chamberlain showed her audience how she used her then-newly launched product. After pouring her steeped cold brew into a mason jar, the influencer then added some almond milk from Califia Farms and some nutpods creamer to the mix.

After combining all three liquids, Chamberlain tasted the beverage and gave it a chef's kiss, saying, "It's so good." So now, over two years later, things have seemingly come full circle as Chamberlain has teamed up with nutpods for a branded collaboration, per a press release received by Mashed.