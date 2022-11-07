Sonic Added A Grilled Cheese Burger To Its 2 For $5 Menu
Sonic truly broke the mold when it released the Grilled Cheese Burger in 2021. The heavenly sandwich combines velvety grilled cheese with onions and a burger. It comes on buttered Texas Toast, slathered with mustard and ketchup, and starts at $2.49. The burger combined two popular Sonic menu items, the patty melt and the grilled cheese sandwich, per Inspire Stories. Both sandwiches stand on their own, but together they have established a beautiful marriage.
However, this union has prompted debate on Reddit over whether the Grilled Cheese Burger should just be considered a patty melt. One reviewer of the sandwich himself said that it has "so much potential," but it was executed poorly. He said the burger was dry because of the type of bread used.
Whether you love the Grilled Cheese Burger or prefer to stick to the classic patty melt and grilled cheese, there's no arguing with a good deal. And Sonic has made this item even more enticing by including it in one of its best values, per Chewboom.
Hybrid sandwich returns for value menu
Sonic has revamped its 2 for $5 menu by adding a recently reintroduced item to its options. Customers can now mix and match the Grilled Cheese Burger with any other choice on the value menu (via Chewboom). In addition to this cheesy selection, the 2 for $5 menu also includes a small Jumbo Popcorn Chicken — Sonic's version of a chicken nugget — and a regular Fritos Chili Cheese Wrap, which is Frito chips, chili, and cheese wrapped up in a burrito. Along with this change, the popular drive-thru chain took its Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger off the menu.
This isn't the first iteration of Sonic's value menu options. The drive-thru chain has switched up the options several times in the past, including recently in August, per Fast Food Post. That version offered the choices of the Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger, a Fritos Chili Cheese Wrap, and a small Jumbo Popcorn Chicken.