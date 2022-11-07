Sonic Added A Grilled Cheese Burger To Its 2 For $5 Menu

Sonic truly broke the mold when it released the Grilled Cheese Burger in 2021. The heavenly sandwich combines velvety grilled cheese with onions and a burger. It comes on buttered Texas Toast, slathered with mustard and ketchup, and starts at $2.49. The burger combined two popular Sonic menu items, the patty melt and the grilled cheese sandwich, per Inspire Stories. Both sandwiches stand on their own, but together they have established a beautiful marriage.

However, this union has prompted debate on Reddit over whether the Grilled Cheese Burger should just be considered a patty melt. One reviewer of the sandwich himself said that it has "so much potential," but it was executed poorly. He said the burger was dry because of the type of bread used.

Whether you love the Grilled Cheese Burger or prefer to stick to the classic patty melt and grilled cheese, there's no arguing with a good deal. And Sonic has made this item even more enticing by including it in one of its best values, per Chewboom.