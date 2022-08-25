Sonic Just Launched A New Way To Mix And Match Menu Items

Sometimes, Sonic Drive-in just gets it. Rising food prices coupled with 40-year high inflation has really made most households re-examine their grocery budgets. In fact, according to Fox Business, on average, most families are forking over an extra $460 a month in expenses. It's times like these when we really appreciate a good coupon, promotion, or deal to save a few dollars or pennies. And as luck would have it, just as the cost of Burger King's popular $5 Your Way Deal increased by 20% and was renamed the $6 Your Way Deal and Popeyes IDK meal went from $3.99 to $6, as reported by The Street, Sonic is throwing its hat onto the table and offering a meal deal of its own.

Sonic may be that classic fast food drive-in that started as a root beer stand, according to its website, but today, it is known for the variety of burgers, shakes, slushes, and other drinks it offers. The quick service restaurant has been able to retain its nostalgic vibe over the years, and in the wake of these meal deal price increases, it seems like the chain is attempting to do the same with its new way to mix and match menu items and the single bill (sans tax) required to pay for it.