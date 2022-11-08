Jennifer Garner's Foolproof Method For Getting Kids To Crave Veggies

Anyone with children will tell you that figuring out how to get kids to eat vegetables is one of the biggest struggles of parenting. But actress Jennifer Garner has some advice that could help little ones feel more enthusiastic about eating their veggies — and it doesn't involve the sometimes controversial method of tricking your kids into eating them.

"The most effective way to get them to enjoy vegetables is to grow them yourselves," Garner shared with Delish. "Nobody can resist a fresh-off-the-vine cherry tomato or cucumber." You can even try growing veggies and herbs on your windowsill, or cherry tomatoes in a container on your fire escape, if you don't have an actual yard for gardening.

Garner's second tip is even easier. She says that when she's cooking and her kids come looking for snacks, she leaves out fresh fruits and veggies for snacking. "I put out anything that's really fresh, like raw green beans and broccoli and carrots." The kids' hunger combined with the convenience of fresh veggies already laid out could be just the thing to convince them to nosh on red bell pepper strips and snap peas instead of cheese puffs.