Lay's Dropped Sweet & Salty Dipped Clusters Ahead Of The Holidays

People are flocking to social media with their thoughts on the new Lay's Sweet & Salty Dipped Clusters. There are tons of TikTok reels testing the snack, some with thousands of views and comments. TikToker John Facey, who found the chips at his local Walmart in Canada, describes, "Exactly what they say it is: sweet and salty. Am I recommending them? Yes I am." Facey isn't the only person trying the snack out on social media and others had more to say about the product.

Video reviews of the seasonal product are also popping up on YouTube. "You get the saltiness of the potato chip upfront and then finished with that milk chocolate coating—wow," Junkfood Junction says in his video trying out the clusters. "These are getting a 12 out of 10." Others weren't as impressed. YouTubers M & Ms Food Travel Fun — who noted that the clusters resemble tiny Rice Krispie treats — said they're pretty good, but don't taste as much like potato chips as they'd expected and they were pretty expensive for how many you get in a bag. Commenters on TikTok agree and one person even wrote that the product was "like Lay's but the bags seem to get smaller by the week for the same price."