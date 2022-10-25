Aldi Just Teased Blue Bell's Christmas Cookie Ice Cream

Kids and adults alike can agree that one of the best parts of the holiday season is the plethora of Christmas cookies you'll find at the store, at parties, and by the tree for Santa. Baking (and eating) delicious sweet treats is a popular tradition for a lot of people this time of year. Whether you prefer something homemade or something store-bought, there are plenty of nostalgic classics, including peanut butter blossoms, snickerdoodles, chocolate crinkles, and, of course, gingerbread cookies.

If you want a more unique way to enjoy all of your favorite Christmas cookies, a trip to Aldi might be a good idea. Fan account @aldifavoritefinds recently posted a photo of a new product spotted at the budget grocery store. In an Instagram post, they shared a photo of some Aldi seasonal releases, including Blue Bell Christmas Cookies ice cream. Here's what you need to know about the holiday-themed frozen dessert, including what other shoppers are saying about it.