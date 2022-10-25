Aldi Just Teased Blue Bell's Christmas Cookie Ice Cream
Kids and adults alike can agree that one of the best parts of the holiday season is the plethora of Christmas cookies you'll find at the store, at parties, and by the tree for Santa. Baking (and eating) delicious sweet treats is a popular tradition for a lot of people this time of year. Whether you prefer something homemade or something store-bought, there are plenty of nostalgic classics, including peanut butter blossoms, snickerdoodles, chocolate crinkles, and, of course, gingerbread cookies.
If you want a more unique way to enjoy all of your favorite Christmas cookies, a trip to Aldi might be a good idea. Fan account @aldifavoritefinds recently posted a photo of a new product spotted at the budget grocery store. In an Instagram post, they shared a photo of some Aldi seasonal releases, including Blue Bell Christmas Cookies ice cream. Here's what you need to know about the holiday-themed frozen dessert, including what other shoppers are saying about it.
It's a fan-favorite flavor with customers
Blue Bell Christmas Cookie ice cream is exactly what it sounds like: ice cream that tastes like a blend of all the traditional holiday sweets. In a Facebook post, the brand described it as, "This very merry flavor combines your favorite holiday cookies — chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, and sugar — in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout." The same post revealed that the half-gallon size of the popular Christmas ice cream flavor will be available in retailers (including Aldi) across the country while supplies last.
Those who have tried Blue Bell Christmas Cookies ice cream in the past are big fans. "This ice cream tastes like Christmas all wrapped up in a joyful tub of deliciousness," one person raved on Influenster. Another man's review of the seasonal treat actually went viral back in 2017. "If you love baby Jesus, Santa Claus, puppies wearing Santa hats, or the sound of children laughing on Christmas morning — you need this ice cream in your life. It's just that good," Chris Field wrote on Facebook in a post that was shared 66,000 times.