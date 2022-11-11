Joel McHale Preps Your Holiday Cocktails And Talks Crime Scene Kitchen - Exclusive Interview

Over the course of two seasons of "Crime Scene Kitchen," what are some of the best or worst dishes that you've tried during the show?

The worst dish I can say was an apple pie that was soup, and it was raw eggs. It was raw eggs floating. They were beaten, the eggs, but we were drinking raw eggs. You never know with a raw egg, but it's not what you expect when you cut into your mom's apple pie. The crust falls apart and deflates, and then it's sloshing around. I felt so bad for the guys.

I feel bad for you guys having to taste it.

That was probably the worst. I had a princess cake, which I'd never had before. If you look up what it looks like, they look like works of art. I thought, "Nothing that looks like this could be tasty." It was so tasty. That was one of my favorites.

You get out there with Curtis Stone and Yolanda Gampp ... They're geniuses and scientists of the craft, and I am a comedian who tells smart jokes for a living. I have been educated by them. I love eating. I've gained ... for both seasons, I've gained nine or 10 pounds and then lost it again. I know they're going to premiere the second season. If we get a third season and then I see the date of when we start, that means I have to start timing the dieting, because I know I'm going to eat so much dessert.

For those who have watched Stone, he can get pretty intense and competitive in, say, the "Iron Chef" kitchen. But what is he like in the Crime Scene Kitchen when the cameras aren't rolling?

He's a goofball. You hear about so many chefs that are a**holes. He could not be more the opposite. Don't tell him I'm complimenting him, but chefs can be pretty intense. They're the kings and queens of their small kingdoms, and they can be pretty brutal. He is not. I've seen him in his kitchen. I've seen the way his workers love him.

What are we doing with our lives? I was like, "We really nailed that Chateaubriand, and now five people are crying, three people have quit, and I'm hated." What kind of a life is that? It's like, "Congrats." He's super kind. His employees love him. They adore him. His knowledge is bananas. I've talked to other chefs that are like, "He scares us how much he knows." He's so smart.