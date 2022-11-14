What Goes On Behind The Scenes At The Butterball Turkey Talk-Line - Exclusive

But while you may be begging your boss to allow you to work remotely long-term, being in-office makes the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line team's job easier. As the team answers phone calls, they can swap tips and advice, leaning on one another's expertise.

"We have rows of computers, and we all have our headsets. When the staff comes in for their shift, they each have a spot to sit. It's great because people will line up next to their friends or next to the people they know. Sometimes, they'll put a consumer on hold and ask someone else a question, just to get a little reassurance or some advice from a neighbor," explained Andrea Balitewicz.

While the working hours are flexible, Balitewicz does say that the week leading up to Thanksgiving, it's an all-hands-on-deck atmosphere and everyone wants to be present, answering your top questions about how to thaw, cook, or store your turkey so you can safely enjoy the turkey leftovers later. It's a job that Balitewicz says she loves, talking about food and helping other people, and the same could be said for the entirety of the team — meaning if you call the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line this holiday season, you can rest assured you'll be in good hands.

You can call the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line at 1-800-BUTTERBALL. The Talk-Line is open through December 24.