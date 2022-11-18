Why Duff Goldman Doesn't Simplify Recipes For Kids - Exclusive

Simple is not something Duff Goldman does. As head baker and owner of Charm City Cakes and star of the show "Ace of Cakes," Goldman brought to life spectacular creations combining cake decorating and engineering. Now, Goldman has entered the world of cooking education for children. In addition to his show "Duff's Happy Fun Baking Time," Goldman has published two children's books, the newest of which is "Super Good Cookies for Kids."

The new book has everything young bakers need to learn to make delicious treats. As Goldman said in an exclusive interview with Mashed, "There's a lot of information. There's some good chemistry. There's some physics involved." When people read the book, Goldman hopes they think, "'Oh, I understand how to think about a recipe now,' or 'When I take a bite of something, I understand how to taste it better.'"

The book includes recipes for all skill levels, from simple treats like Buckeyes to more complicated bakes like Chinese moon cakes. However, Goldman doesn't simplify recipes for kids. He explained, "This is where I get some criticism from people, where they say, 'These recipes are well beyond kids. These aren't kids' recipes.'" Goldman, however, disagrees that cooking needs to be dumbed down for children.