Martha Stewart Just Said She 'Melts' At Pics Of Brad Pitt's On Instagram

Martha Stewart is still out here making hearts race in her 80s. The key to her youthfulness, according to what she told Entertainment Tonight, is to climb mountains, exercise, eat well, and of course, post thirst traps once in a while. To jog your memory, Stewart made quite a few headlines in 2020 when she shared a sultry poolside selfie. Apparently, she also received a slew of proposals and propositions after sharing it but ignored them because she just doesn't have the time for that (via The Ellen Show). We'd like to think that she wasn't being sarcastic, but even if she was, it doesn't matter because she's Martha Stewart. And who could forget her teenage dirtbag post? The lifestyle guru showed off modeling photos that made heads of all ages turn.

Apparently, she hasn't dated anyone in a while now, and contrary to rumors, she and Pete Davidson were not a thing, although the memes were entertaining and she did say he was "cute." But believe it or not, there are men who give Stewart butterflies. In fact, she revealed during an episode of the Dear Chelsea podcast that she crushed hard on several men in 2022 alone, and recently, she suggested that she might have a crush on Brad Pitt.