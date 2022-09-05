Martha Stewart's 'Teenage Dirtbag' Photos Are Turning Heads

If you've been on social media recently, you're likely to have noticed the #teenagedirtbag trend from, at least, one of your favorite celebs. If you haven't yet seen one of these posts, basically it's a montage of throwback photo's to one's teenage years played over the song by Wheatus, "Teenage Dirtbag." With a quick search on Instagram or TikTok, you'll find posts from celebs like Kevin Bacon, Little Nas X, Paris Hilton, and Jennifer Garner — among many others.

If you are a Food Network fan, you're probably obsessing over Emeril Lagasse's teenage dirtbag Instagram post as much as we are. And, as if the culinary Gods have heard the cries from foodies everywhere, the Domestic Goddess has graced the world with her teenage dirtbag pics. That's right, Martha Stewart jumped on the trend and the internet is going nuts. So far, Stewart's TikTok post garnered 259,200 likes and a whopping 5,280 comments. It's worth mentioning that she also posted the video to Instagram, but used the instrumental version of "Still D.R.E" by Dr. Dre and added her lobster hack at the end.