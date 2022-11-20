Antoni Porowski's Subtle Engagement Announcement Has Instagram Freaking Out

If you love heartwarming reality TV, you've probably seen your fair share of Netflix's "Queer Eye." For reality TV fans who also love food, we're guessing that your favorite host of "Queer Eye" is Antoni Porowski, the show's food and wine expert. Now, Porowski is continuing to share his knowledge of food as the host of the new cooking competition, "Easy-Bake Battle."

But that's not all the exciting news Porowski has to share this fall. In a recent Instagram post, Porowski announced his engagement to his now-fiancé, Kevin Harrington. Despite this being a huge life event, Porowski kept the announcement super casual and posted a blurry photo of the two of them with the caption, "I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry." Fans and friends were celebrating the happy couple in the comments and bringing lots of enthusiasm to the more subtle caption.

According to People, Porowski and Harrington have been dating for three years and met before the pandemic lockdown. People reports that the couple lived in Austin during that time and started fostering their dog, Neon together.