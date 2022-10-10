Queer Eye Star Antoni Porowski Divulges Details About His New Cooking Competition Series - Exclusive Interview

I read that the show involves clever home cooks. What was the most creative dish that you saw while making the series?

There was one challenge — this one contestant who particularly blew my mind. Her name was Iman, and she's a Kurdish woman. She fled her place of birth when she was really young and emigrated to the U.S., and there was no documentation of the recipes of the things that she learned. This sounds like "Queer Eye," but it's a competition show, I assure you.

She had to remember these dishes that she made, and she never documented them. Her kids and her husband convinced her to go on the show, and she wants to show the world what Kurdish cuisine is. In the first challenge, it was an episode that was all about kids and how picky they are and how you have to sneak vegetables at any opportunity given. I also understood what my poor mother used to have to do when she was raising me, slathering Cheez Whiz on every damn vegetable so that I would even look at it the right way.

She made this crunch wrap that had so many spices, and biting into it, it felt like ... You know when you go over to someone's house and you try something and you're like, "Holy crap, this tastes like home"? She brought that with spices that she was familiar with. She cooked with such confidence and she used so many spices, but she did it with ease and so many hacks and made it something that a lot of people are going to want to replicate at home. It was actually a crunchy crunch wrap. It was perfection.

It sounds amazing. Being on a competition show can obviously be stressful. Were there any cooking mishaps that happened?

For the most part, it's almost as though most of them had done this before. I definitely felt like the stress of time was something that they've never had — literally a timer going off and me yelling, "10 minutes, 5 minutes, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1. You're done. Take it easy." But other than that, they were all so adept. That's a testament to the fact of how confident they are.

I love that these are home cooks. These are people who are making food for themselves, their significant others, their roommates, their dates, for their families. To be able to show the world that has just as much value as somebody who pursues food in a professional capacity, and that should be honored and that should be celebrated — it's super wonderful. I promise you, I did not have a single bite of something that was inedible.

Was there an undercooked potato every once in a while, a carrot that was a little too firm or a little too soft for my liking, or a lacking of salt on something that came out of a fryer? Sure. But all said and done, I was genuinely blown away.