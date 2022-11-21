Bob Evans Just Debuted A Thanksgiving Turkey Sandwich

Thanksgiving is just a few short days away, and we think we may speak for more than a few foodies across the country when we say: "Finally!" Yes, we know that food isn't the true meaning of the holiday. However, you have to admit, the massive spread that's put out on the fourth Thursday in November every year isn't exactly a bad thing, nor are all the leftovers from the feast we get to munch on we get to munch on throughout the rest of the holiday weekend, either.

As a matter of fact, Study Finds reports that a survey conducted last year by One Poll found that 70% of Americans are more excited about Thanksgiving leftovers than the meal itself, and we totally understand why. There are tons of delicious dishes you can make using those T-Day leftovers, like tacos, casseroles, or even turkey ramen, which is the go-to for chef Marcus Samuelsson, but for a majority of Mashed readers, the leftovers sandwich is the ultimate way to polish off the remnants of your Turkey Day meal.

Arguably the holy grail of leftover creations, the delicacy is beloved by many, including James Van Der Beek and Al Roker, and if you don't think you can wait until Friday afternoon to get your fix, we have some good news. According to Chew Boom, Bob Evans just debuted a Thanksgiving turkey sandwich, which may be just the thing to satisfy your cravings until you can make one of your own.