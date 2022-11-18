James Van Der Beek's Favorite Way To Eat Thanksgiving Leftovers - Exclusive

The way you eat your Thanksgiving leftovers can say something about your personality. Some people like to put in extra effort and actually cook new dishes using leftovers as ingredients. You could use some of the cooked turkey to make a comforting pot pie recipe, or you could boil the turkey bones to make a hearty turkey soup. On the other end of the spectrum, some people just throw leftovers on a plate, heat them up in the microwave, and call it good.

James Van Der Beek falls in the middle between the try-hards and the minimalists. Like so many other people, he thinks you can't beat a good Thanksgiving sandwich. Here's his specific method: "You make a sandwich with some bread and get it all out. You get the stuffing; you get the turkey; you get the mashed potatoes; you toast the bread just a little bit." That sounds like a glorious symphony of carbs on carbs to us.

This last bit might be a bit controversial for the cranberry haters out there: Van Der Beek thinks cranberry sauce is essential for a proper Thanksgiving leftover sandwich. "You have to. Even if it's canned, that's fine. I will totally take canned cranberry sauce on my post-Thanksgiving dinner sandwich." If canned cranberry jelly is good enough for this TV heartthrob, it's good enough for us.

